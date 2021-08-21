Clemson OL commit ‘can’t wait’ to start career as a Tiger

The beginning of Blake Miller’s Clemson career is right around the corner.

But before he arrives on campus in January as an early enrollee, the four-star offensive lineman from Strongsville (Ohio) High School is looking to finish his high school career in strong fashion during his senior season, which kicked off Friday.

“I want to end my high school career on a high note,” he said.

While Miller is focused on putting his best foot forward in his final campaign with the Strongsville Mustangs, he can’t hold back his excitement for what the future holds for him at Clemson.

“I can’t wait,” he said, looking ahead to the start of his Tiger career.

In the meantime, Miller – who became Clemson’s first 2022 commitment in October 2020 – continues to stay in touch with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He’s been telling me about how they’re doing preparing for the season,” Miller said.

Miller sees a big season in store for the Tigers, who are seeking their seventh straight ACC Championship and hoping to make their seventh consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

“I think they’re going to be very successful this year,” he said.

As for the marquee season-opening matchup against Georgia in Charlotte on Sept. 4, Miller made his prediction and as you would expect, he has faith that his future team will come out on top.

“I think it will be a close game,” he said, “but I think Clemson will end up winning.”

When Miller joins the Tigers in the offensive trenches next year, what can Clemson fans expect to see from the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder on the field?

“An OL that brings it every play,” he said.

Miller is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 135 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

