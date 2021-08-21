Herbstreit on college football: ‘We need a Roger Goodell’

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke about his concern regarding conference realignment and the future of college football during an appearance on Outside The Lines.

Addressing the potential alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, Herbstreit made it clear he is worried about the direction in which college football is heading.

Herbstreit believes college football is in need of a commissioner, like the NFL’s Roger Goodell, to make decisions for what is in the best interest of college football as a whole, instead of conference commissioners simply making decisions based on what’s best for their respective leagues.

“We just don’t know where this is leading,” Herbstreit said. “There’s a lot of speculation at this point. But to me, it’s just another example — no matter where this leads — we need one voice in this sport. We need a commissioner. We need a Roger Goodell that’s not worried about the SEC or the Big Ten or the Pac-12 or what’s left of the Big 12, the ACC — he’s worried about the entire country, and he’s going to listen to all these conference commissioners and then he’s going to make a decision based for what’s best in the totality of this sport.”

“Right now, I’m very concerned that it’s fragmented,” Herbstreit added.

“I’m very concerned that people are picking sides and are going against each other. In the long run, that’s not going to do anything that’s good for the sport as a whole, and we’ve got to learn how to work together, regardless of what’s going on or what personal feelings you may have.”

ESPN reported Friday that the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are nearing the announcement of an alliance, which comes in response to Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC.

"We need one voice in the sport, we need a Roger Goodell"@KirkHerbstreit illustrates why CFB needs a commissioner pic.twitter.com/jnaFW2JYpx — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) August 21, 2021

