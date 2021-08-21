Podcast: Tigers leave camp with a few question marks heading into Georgia prep

We dive into a lot of topics surrounding the Clemson Tigers and the ACC. The Clemson Insider’s Alex Dodd and Davis Potter filled in for Levon Kirkland, as we examine the major position battles still going on as the Tigers start preparing for No. 5 Georgia on Sept.4 .

We have an interview with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and we take a look at the ACC’s new protocols, plus much more.

You can listen to today's podcast here (LINK)