Podcast: Tigers leave camp with a few question marks heading into Georgia prep

Podcast: Tigers leave camp with a few question marks heading into Georgia prep

Football

Podcast: Tigers leave camp with a few question marks heading into Georgia prep

By August 21, 2021 10:56 am

By |

We dive into a lot of topics surrounding the Clemson Tigers and the ACC. The Clemson Insider’s Alex Dodd and Davis Potter filled in for Levon Kirkland, as we examine the major position battles still going on as the Tigers start preparing for No. 5 Georgia on Sept.4 .

We have an interview with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and we take a look at the ACC’s new protocols, plus much more.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Urban Meyer isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback yet, although the Jaguars head coach said Friday he has a timeline in mind for when he wants to name one. Meyer said in theory, the competition between (…)

17hr

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum made his opinions clear on the talk of an alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 on his radio show on Friday. According to Finebaum the ACC and Big-12 used to be friends (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home