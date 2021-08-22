Carolinas WR: Gameday at Death Valley ‘an experience like no other’

A talented Carolinas wide receiver, who now plays in the Palmetto State after making a move from the Tar Heel State, had a busy summer.

Class of 2023 prospect Chris Lawson Jr. transferred to Ridge View High School (Columbia, S.C.) earlier this year after playing his sophomore season at Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound pass-catcher traveled around to compete at a bunch of college camps this summer, including Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

When he looks back on his camp visit to Clemson in June, a lot stands out to Lawson.

“Just the coaching staff and the knowledge they have, and the facilities and the winning mindset they have,” he said.

It was Lawson’s first time at Clemson, but he hopes it won’t be his last. He wants to make it back to Tiger Town for a game this season, saying “that’s the goal.”

While Lawson has never experienced a game at Death Valley, he has heard about how electric the environment is.

“I think it’s amazing,” he said. “Everybody is one community out there. It gets crazy. My friend had season passes one time, and he told me himself it gets crazy. So, I know it’s an experience like no other.”

Lawson has collected offers from South Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Charlotte and FIU. He would certainly love to add Clemson to that list.

“That would mean a lot,” he said of an offer from the Tigers. “I always look up to Clemson. They were one of my favorite teams growing up as a kid, and I know they have a great coaching staff and they know how to prepare you for the next level.”

Lawson received some good feedback at the Dabo Swinney Camp from receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who told him to continue working on his hands, footwork and just keep getting better at something each day. The two have a good relationship, and Grisham checks in on Lawson from time to time.

In 10 games as a freshman at Northwood High School (Pittsboro, N.C.), Lawson recorded 36 receptions for 571 yards and four touchdowns. He tallied 14 catches for 181 yards in seven games at Hough last season.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!