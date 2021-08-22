North Carolina guard talks Clemson offer with TCI

This North Carolina prospect from the Class of 2023 officially received an offer from Clemson back on Aug. 12.

While it was a long-time coming and a bit of a surprise, Trey Green now has a Clemson offer under his belt.

Green (5-11, 170) played his high school ball at Lake Norman Christian School before transferring this past year to a boarding school in Missouri.

He recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his recent offer from Clemson and where things stand with his current recruitment.

“Clemson has reached out to me a few times in the past, like after the AAU season,” Green told TCI. “Coach Bender actually called me and it was a 15-minute conversation. He just said he liked my game and felt like I fit the program and he offered me then.”

Green’s reaction?

“I was actually pretty surprised because in the past they would send me little messages and everything about the program and just fill me in on certain things,” he said. “And then all of a sudden they just offered me. I love the coaching staff. I love Coach Bender. I like it all.”

So far, Green’s relationship with Bender is “pretty solid.”

“He’s a cool guy,” Green added. “He got to know me and my family. He actually called my dad after he offered me, just to get to know him and fill him in on everything. He’s pretty cool…He’s been reaching out.”

Bender talked with Green again just the other day. Clemson’s assistant coach is trying to get Green down to Clemson to see the campus and everything before he heads out to Missouri for school.

Green will be attending Link Academy in Branson (MO.) in the fall.

He’d like to get to Clemson before he’s nearly 1,000 miles from home.

Right now, Green is trying to figure out mutual dates that work with Clemson’s coaching staff, so he can come and look at the campus, watch the men’s basketball team workout and practice. They’re aiming for this week or early next week, Green said.

This summer has provided Green an opportunity to show what he’s made of on the AAU Circuit. He’s finally gotten a chance to perform at a high level in front of college coaches from around the country. Something that wasn’t readily available this time last year because of the pandemic.

“It feels really good, to be honest,” Green said, “Especially since I’m a shorter guard. It’s kind of harder to get a lot of that ACC attention, those big-time schools, those Power 5 schools. They’ve really been coming in lately, it feels real good out there.”

“At first, I’m not gonna lie, I was a little nervous playing in front of them,” he added. “They are really locked in on you, they watch everything you do from the time you’re out there to the time you touch the bench.”

Green reiterated that it felt really good to get the attention of big-time programs, especially Clemson.

Green has seen his recruitment take off since mid-July. In fact, since July 16, in addition to Clemson, he’s picked up offers from Virginia Tech, North Carolina A&T, Western Carolina, Howard, Nebraska, Boston College, USF, Wichita State and UMass.

Prior to that, he held just one lone offer — Winthrop.

What do Clemson and Bender, specifically, like about Green’s game?

According to Green, Bender likes his athleticism, fiery competitiveness, shooting ability and the fact that he doesn’t back down from anybody.

Green is a shorter guard, but he prides himself on his shooting ability, his defense and his ball-handling skills, which he constitutes as his strengths on the court.

“I’m a really fiery guard that can defend, score at all three levels, shoot the ball and get after it,” Green said when asked to describe his playstyle.

Obviously Green still has some time before he needs to sit down and make a decision. He still has two years of high school ball left. Regardless, he’s already outlined some of the more important factors he’s looking for in a school at the next level.

“Clemson is definitely one of the top schools that I’m really considering, especially with Coach Bender and everybody there and the history behind Clemson,” he said. “I know a few good cats from where I’m from really and that I’ve worked out with that’s committed to Clemson. They talked about how they loved the system. They love Clemson.”

“I really wanna come down and see it for myself,” Green added.

Green has worked out with Tigers’ freshman guard Josh Beadle in the past.

He also knows Trenton Simpson, who’s a sophomore linebacker on Clemson’s football team.

“He told me how he loves the school and it’s a great atmosphere to be in,” Green said.

