What They Are Saying: Former Clemson DL has highlight-filled game

A former Clemson defensive lineman shined during the Denver Broncos’ 30-3 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Former Tiger DeShawn Williams, who is entering his second season with the Broncos, provided a couple of the highlights of the night for his team with a fumble recovery and an impressive interception at the line of scrimmage.

Check out what they are saying about Williams’ big game on Twitter:

Jonathon Cooper's relentless motor causes the strip-sack, then DeShawn Williams — already having a heck of series at NT — scoops up the fumble. Nice takeaway by #Broncos 2nd team — Kyle Newman (@KyleNewmanDP) August 22, 2021

#Broncos DeShawn Williams with the pick. Practically whole team celebrates in the nearest end zone, leading to chorus of boos from fans. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 22, 2021

What a game for DeShawn Williams. If there was any doubt he'd make the team, it evaporated tonight. So nimble for his size. Had a pick against the Patriots last year too. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 22, 2021

Williams stepped up Saturday to prove he can again be a dependable backup to starting nose tackle Mike Purcell https://t.co/BYagnLsACe — Denver Post Broncos (@PostBroncos) August 22, 2021

DeShawn Williams, Diontae Spencer and Jonathon Cooper had statement-like games https://t.co/L38W8oEuaA — Denver Post Broncos (@PostBroncos) August 22, 2021

WATCH: @Rod9sports caught up with DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) postgame after his big night against the Seahawks, including a fumble recovery & interception! Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) tells us what he thought of Williams' game!#BroncosCountry STORY: https://t.co/eErdUHIR5G pic.twitter.com/7Zk2V2sTx4 — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) August 22, 2021

DeShawn Williams said if he makes the roster in a couple weeks, it'll be the first time he makes the initial 53 in his career. Said he'll probably break down with emotion. "That's something special." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 22, 2021

DeShawn Williams on being with the Broncos: "I don't want to leave here. I'm letting it be known." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 22, 2021

DeShawn Williams said he's open to filling in as a starter or playing 20 snaps a game: "I don't care what the job is, I just want to be here." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 22, 2021

Impressed by the perspective and gratitude of Broncos' DL DeShawn Williams:

"Some people's success comes different. Some people have right-away success. Some people have to wait a couple years. If keep working, just working, then eventually you'll be in the position I'm in." — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 22, 2021

