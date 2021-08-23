4-star lineman loves Clemson, looks up to Bresee

A standout lineman from North Carolina admires one of Clemson’s star defensive linemen and hopes to one day get an offer from the Tigers and have the chance to play for them as well.

Four-star class of 2023 offensive/defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett from Greensboro’s Grimsley High School told The Clemson Insider that Clemson is one of his “dream schools” and he is a big fan of sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the 2020 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“I love their academic programs, their colors, their coaching staff,” Jarrett said of Clemson. “And they have produced a lot of great big men out of that school.”

“And one of the players I show interest in the most is Bryan Bresee,” he added.

Jarrett, who played on both sides of the ball at offensive tackle, offensive guard and defensive tackle as a sophomore in 2020, sees similarities between himself and Bresee and explained why he looks up to him.

“I love how he uses his size, speed, hands and strength to just straight up dominate whoever is in front of him,” Jarrett said. “And the similarities, we both wear 55, we are both 6-5.5, and we are both big men that can move for their size.”

The 330-pound Jarrett picked up his first offer from North Carolina in March and has since added offers from Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, Duke and East Carolina.

Jarrett, who is on Clemson’s radar and received a follow on social media from Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates a while back, said if the Tigers were to offer, “it would have a big impact on my recruitment.”

“It would definitely help me narrow things down,” he added.

According to Jarrett, “everything is still pretty open” as far as his recruitment is concerned, but North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Penn State are the schools standing out to him so far. The junior prospect said he will likely make a top schools list come September, when college coaches can begin directly contacting him, and then he plans to set a commitment date closer to his senior year.

Jarrett was able to visit North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and East Carolina this summer. He wants to attend the Clemson-Georgia season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4 and named Ohio State as a school he hopes to visit during the season.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!