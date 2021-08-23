Clemson first round pick injured Monday night

New Orleans has not been good to the Tigers and it hasn’t been good to the Jacksonville Jaguar’s first round pick Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars are playing the Saints on Monday night and it was an early exit for Etienne. In the second quarter Etienne went out with a foot injury.

#JAXvsNO Injury Update, brought to you by @BaptistHealthJx: RB Travis Etienne Jr. – questionable (foot) — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 24, 2021

Etienne had one rush for one yard and one reception for three yards before his exit.