Clemson first round pick injured Monday night

By August 23, 2021 9:26 pm

New Orleans has not been good to the Tigers and it hasn’t been good to the Jacksonville Jaguar’s first round pick Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars are playing the Saints on Monday night and it was an early exit for Etienne.  In the second quarter Etienne went out with a foot injury.

Etienne had one rush for one yard and one reception for three yards before his exit.

