Don't forget about this 'baller' in Clemson's linebacker corps

James Skalski and Baylon Spector have gotten plenty of attention during fall camp. Given their experience and their availability — neither one was during the spring — it’s easy to understand why.

To call Clemson’s veteran linebackers the leaders of the group would be an understatement. Sixth-year and fifth-year seniors, respectively, Skalski and Spector have a combined nine years of experience at the collegiate level and have gained the affectionate nickname, the Bruise Brothers, from head coach Dabo Swinney over that time.

It can be easy to forget there’s a third starter at the second level of the defense, too. That designation belongs to Trenton Simpson, a 6-foot-3, 225-pounder that may be the most athletic of the bunch at the Sam linebacker spot.

Doing things right in camp are expected from players as seasoned as Skalski and Spector are. But Swinney said Simpson has been on his game, too, over the last few weeks.

“He’s a baller,” Swinney said of Simpson. “He’s still a young player and obviously made some great strides for us last year. You just notice him all the time.”

Simpson was the most sought-after of the three on the recruiting trail. A five-star prospect in last year’s recruiting cycle, Simpson originally committed to Auburn before backing off that pledge and eventually signing with the Tigers.

The Charlotte native played in all 12 games as a freshman and started three of them, flashing the kind of playmaking ability he’s capable of whether helping in run support or rushing the passer. He finished with 32 tackles and four sacks, tying the likes of William Perry and Shaq Lawson for the third-most sacks ever by a Clemson true freshman.

He’s also got the speed to make him a three-down linebacker that doesn’t always have to come off the field in passing situations. There’s still work to do for Simpson to round himself into a more polished product at the collegiate level, but the youngster isn’t any less important to Clemson’s defense than the veterans lining up beside him.

“You’d like to see him be a little more detailed in certain areas, but he’s one of those guys that covers up mistakes,” Swinney said. “Just a tremendous young prospect that is going to keep getting better.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!