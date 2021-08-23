New York athlete surprised by timing of Clemson offer

Moussa Kane’s just a kid from New York.

An elite athlete from New Jersey’s Blair Academy, Kane (6-1, 180) made his way down to Tiger Town this summer and earned himself a coveted Clemson offer.

Kane recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding that fateful offer and where he’s at with his current recruitment.

Going back to when Clemson offered Kane, he established that he was already kind of tired. It was a physically draining day, he participated in both the morning and afternoon sessions of the Dabo Swinney Camp and hung around afterward.

It was around 9:30 p.m. when Brent Venables had some good news.

“As soon as it happened, I had a moment,” Kane said. “It was like a real moment of joy. I was in one of the massage chairs, so Coach Venables told me that they offered me and I was literally stuck inside a chair, trying to get out and celebrate with everybody.”

Kane was surprised that he got the offer that early, but he wasn’t surprised he got the offer.

He first saw rising juniors get Clemson offers on June 1. Kane knew he was going to Swinney Camp on June 5, so he thought there was a chance, but wasn’t going to dwell on it.

“I went to the camp. I performed really, really well in both practices,” he said. “Came back from a really bad bloody nose, came back. Guarded a lot of receivers, won a lot of reps.”

According to Kane, what surprised Mike Reed the most was his ability to break forward. With Kane’s size and his length, Clemson’s cornerbacks coach said that it’s really unnormal for somebody of his stature to be able to break that easily and that explosively.

“I’m definitely not afraid to tackle. I think I play with high energy,” Kane said when asked to describe his play style.” You’ll see me running sideline-to-sideline, trying to make some plays. I got pretty good ball skills. I believe my I.Q. is pretty high. I want to be around the ball a lot.”

Kane is, of course, listed as an athlete by several recruiting services. For his junior season, since he wants to be more involved, Kane’s going to be playing more safety. On the offensive spectrum, Kane’s going to be playing some wide receiver and running back.

College teams are mostly looking at Kane as a defensive back. Though, after this season, he’s hoping that he’ll be looked at both as a running back and receiver, now that he’ll be able to put his work at those positions on film.

However, Kane said that he will be going to college as a defensive back.

He believes that versatility will give him an upper hand at the collegiate level.

“Yes, because I believe that I can play both positions (cornerback and safety) at the next level,” Kane said. “Because I’m so versatile that makes me much more valuable to any team I choose to go to.”

Kane has one simple goal in mind for this season.

He wants to win. Any way he can get it, he just wants to help Blair Academy win some games and then some this year.

What is Kane looking for in a school at the next level?

“I want to make sure, first and foremost, that the coach that’s recruiting me is going to be there when I get there,” he said. “Also, a very important factor is what I want to major in. I’m not sure what I want to major in yet, but once I do, how good is that education system? Also, who can best prepare me to play at the next level? Which is the NFL, CFL, or wherever I choose.”

As far as Kane’s recruitment is concerned, he’s going to talk to plenty of coaches throughout the season and whatnot, but he’s gonna die it down a bit because he wants to focus on his season.

Right now, Kane is planning on making it down to Clemson for a game this season, but he’s trying to figure out a mutual date that works best for both parties and what game would be the best to go down for.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!