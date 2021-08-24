Renfrow gives thoughts on Clemson-UGA game

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is entering his third season in the NFL, was a guest Tuesday on “Out of Bounds” with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar.

Renfrow was asked to give his thoughts on the top-five matchup pitting Clemson against Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

“I’ve heard Georgia has some injuries,” Renfrow said to Qualk and Kelly. “I hear our defense is playing unbelievable right now. I hear this is the best they’ve ever played — of course, (Dabo) Swinney probably says that every year – but some guys in the facility and stuff like that, the defense is playing unbelievable. And it was great to get Justyn (Ross) back. Just excited for him. I think you learn a lot from sitting out a year and not knowing if you’re going to be able to play football again. So, I’m excited about watching Clemson play. … I’m excited. If they can get a big win here, first game, then it’s going to snowball and they’re going to have a great year. So, I’m excited to watch them.”

Kickoff for the highly anticipated showdown between the third-ranked Tigers and No. 5 Bulldogs in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America on Sept. 4 is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

