SEC commish gives statement on ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance

On Tuesday, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 officially announced an alliance that will work together on a “collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.”

The move comes in response to the SEC, which of course added Texas and Oklahoma. Both schools will officially join the SEC on July 1, 2025.

Following the announcement of the alliance, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey gave a statement to The Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy:

SEC commish Greg Sankey statement to ⁦@ActionNetworkHQ⁩ on ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Alliance pic.twitter.com/kbSjz5N86Y — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 24, 2021

