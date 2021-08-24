Sunshine State QB ‘was very comfortable’ around Streeter, Clemson

A talented Sunshine State signal-caller hit the road this summer to visit a lot of schools, including Clemson.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 2023 quarterback Dylan Rizk traveled to campus in June to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp and then spent some individual time with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter following the camp workout.

“I was very comfortable around Coach Streeter,” Rizk told The Clemson Insider recently, reflecting on the visit. “He made me feel real comfortable. He’s a really nice guy. The first time I met him, it’s like I’ve known him for a long time. So, I was really comfortable being around there.”

Rizk, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior with several scholarship offers under his belt, has been in touch with Streeter since he was on campus June 10 but expects to communicate with him more come Sept. 1, when college football coaches can begin directly contacting junior prospects in the class of 2023.

“I’ve been in contact with him a little bit,” Rizk said. “I’m definitely going to hear more when September 1st comes, that’s for sure.”

Streeter has let Rizk know that he will be keeping an eye on Rizk, who transferred to Cardinal Gibbons High School from American Heritage High (Plantation, Fla.) following the 2020 season.

“He’s just telling me he’s really excited to watch my first few games,” Rizk said. “Many colleges have actually told me that. They’re just very excited to watch my first few games of my junior season, and they’re going to make a decision probably based off of that. I’ve already developed a great relationship with Coach Streeter, and he wants me to go down there for one of the Clemson games at home. So, it’s good.”

Rizk said he is “definitely going to make it” to Death Valley this season, while Notre Dame and Florida are other schools he named that he wants to see games at in the fall. Along with Clemson, he visited schools such as Florida, Miami, Georgia and LSU this summer, to name some.

As a sophomore in 2020, Rizk was named The Palm Beach Post Offensive Player of the Year after completing 69 percent of his passes for 2,075 yards and 17 touchdowns, adding 298 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground while leading American Heritage to the Class 4A-Region 4 final, where they lost to eventual state champions Cardinal Gibbons.

Describing himself as a quarterback, Rizk said one of his best characteristics is that he’ll “never give up.”

“I think that’s one of the most important things about being a quarterback is always being calm and just never giving up at the end of the day because you’re the general of the field, everyone else is going to follow you around the field,” he added. “So, you’ve got to be cool and calm and collected around the field, around your players.”

UCF, Kentucky, Indiana, Appalachian State and Troy have offered Rizk, who would obviously be thrilled if Streeter and Clemson were to come calling with an offer in the future.

“That would be a blessing to have an offer from one of the top schools in the nation,” he said. “That’s definitely a great offer to have and it’d definitely be in consideration.”

Rizk, who was named QB MVP of the Under Armour Miami Camp in March, is the younger brother of Miami quarterback Ryan Rizk.

