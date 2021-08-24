What They Are Saying: Lawrence's second preseason outing

After making his NFL preseason debut on Aug. 14 against the Cleveland Browns in Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence returned to the field for his second preseason outing with the Jaguars on Monday night in New Orleans against the Saints.

The former Clemson quarterback and Jags’ No. 1 overall pick once again made some impressive throws in a 23-21 loss to the Saints, completing 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards.

Lawrence played the whole first half (six possessions) after seeing just 15 snaps of action across two drives in his preseason debut.

Trevor Lawrence

Preseason Week 2 vs NO Drives 6

Plays 30

Comp-Att 14-23

Pass Yards 113

TD-INT 0-0

Passer Rating 73.3 > 4 punts, FG, Missed FG — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 24, 2021

Trevor Lawrence avoids injury while fighting for a first down; coach Urban Meyer wants to see his rookie quarterback slide. https://t.co/Nf874uUzra — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 24, 2021

The @Saints defense isn't exactly giving rookie QB Trevor Lawrence a "warm" welcome to the NFL pic.twitter.com/8VSoMwXLgR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 24, 2021

Trevor Lawrence looking for some help pic.twitter.com/pTjI7qfNiH — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 24, 2021

Trey Lance has had impressive moments, Zach Wilson has dazzled and the Jags need to give Trevor Lawrence help. @Schrock_And_Awe grades the rookie QBs through two preseason games 📝https://t.co/Coc5KoGHG1 pic.twitter.com/ofkRKD96bE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 24, 2021

When Jaguars fans remember that even though they have Trevor Lawrence, there was a reason they had the first overall pick to be able to get him: pic.twitter.com/rOTTtafIqm — Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonSB) August 24, 2021

Some interesting snap counts from Jaguars @ Saints: Trevor Lawrence 34 snaps (41%)

Walker Little 49 snaps (60%)

Gardner Minshew 33 snaps (40%)

Phillip Dorsett 29 snaps (35%) Manhertz and O’Shaughnessy both played just 15 snaps each (18%) — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 24, 2021

Minshew watching Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/gOAjn6wtGu — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 24, 2021

"I just seriously worry about the cast around him including the coaching staff."@JasonLaCanfora on if Urban Meyer is doing more harm than good for Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/38qTUlJcsz — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 24, 2021

.@JeffDarlington thinks the Jaguars' preseason loss is "the repercussion" for not naming Trevor Lawrence the starter yet. "He clearly needs more repetitions. You will never change my mind about Trevor Lawrence in terms of his generational talent." pic.twitter.com/HH30e8rE6J — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 24, 2021

