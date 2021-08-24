What They Are Saying: Lawrence's second preseason outing

What They Are Saying: Lawrence's second preseason outing

What They Are Saying: Lawrence's second preseason outing

August 24, 2021

After making his NFL preseason debut on Aug. 14 against the Cleveland Browns in Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence returned to the field for his second preseason outing with the Jaguars on Monday night in New Orleans against the Saints.

The former Clemson quarterback and Jags’ No. 1 overall pick once again made some impressive throws in a 23-21 loss to the Saints, completing 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards.

Lawrence played the whole first half (six possessions) after seeing just 15 snaps of action across two drives in his preseason debut.

Check out what some are saying on Twitter about Lawrence’s second preseason outing with the Jags:

