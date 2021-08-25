5-star, nation's No. 1 prospect names Clemson among top schools

A five-star prospect and the country’s top-ranked player in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools on Wednesday via social media.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High School defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton released a top 12 that includes Clemson along with Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Overton is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by both 247Sports and ESPN.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior, who has collected more than two dozen offers, received an offer from Clemson on June 1.

As a sophomore in 2020, Overton played defensive end, defensive tackle and tight end, helping Milton to an 11-1 record and appearance in the Georgia 7A state quarterfinals.

Overton is the son of former Oklahoma offensive lineman Milton Overton, who is the current athletic director at Kennesaw State.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!