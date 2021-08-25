Clemson remains 'high' on elite Alabama defensive end's list

Clemson continues to make this Alabama pass-rusher a priority in its pursuit of the Class of 2023.

Gardendale (Ala.) High School 2023 defensive end Kelby Collins traveled to Clemson’s campus in June to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp and has kept in contact with the Tigers and Todd Bates since his visit to The Valley.

He currently ranks as the No. 12 defensive linemen and No. 49 overall prospect regardless of position in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Collins (6-5, 257) holds multiple offers from premium Power 5 programs, including a coveted Clemson one. While it’s still early in his recruitment, Collins outlined to The Clemson Insider that in addition to Clemson, schools like Florida and Alabama and Georgia are also standing out in his recruitment.

TCI touched base with the talented pass-rusher, to get the latest on his recruitment and where Clemson currently stands. He also offered some updates on what he’s heard from Bates as of late.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Collins said when asked where he was at with his current recruitment. “As of right now (Clemson) is high on my list.

He’s kept in contact with Bates, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach, who he communicated with the other day. Bates was telling Collins about Clemson’s intrasquad scrimmage and wanted to check in on the Alabama pass-rusher.

Collins constituted his relationship with Bates as being “pretty good.”

In addition to Clemson, Collins is going to take a couple of visits during the regular season but reiterated that he’s going to continue to take the process slowly.

He’s looking forward to getting down to Tiger Town for a game this season. While he has one in mind, he has yet to officially set a date.

This season, Collins is looking to get better at using his hands, while getting after the quarterback with relative consistency.



Additionally, Collins outlined out some more goals he’s looking to accomplish in 2021.

“Team-wise, we’re definitely looking to make it to states, someplace our school hasn’t been yet,” he said. “Personally, I’m just trying to get my sack numbers up.

As far as what Bates wants to see from the junior pass-rusher going forward, according to Collins, he just wants to see him focus on his goals.

What is Collins looking for in a school at the next level?

“The coaches. How the players feel about the coaches,” Collins said. “How my family feels about them. Just like education, all that.”

