Podcast: There's a reason why the Tigers have to beat Georgia

By Will Vandervort | August 25, 2021 9:56 am ET

The ACC has teamed up with the Big Ten and Pac-12 to form an alliance that they say is a move to stabilize college athletics.

Levon Kirkland and myself will discuss what we think it all means and how it effects Clemson and the ACC going forward.

We also talk a lot about the Georgia Game and why beating the Bulldogs is so important for the Tigers.

You can listen to today's podcast here