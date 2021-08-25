Swinney gives his take on ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined Mark Packer and Wes Durham as a guest on the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network on Wednesday.

Packer asked Swinney for his take on the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 alliance, which was officially announced Tuesday as an “alliance that will bring 41 world-class institutions together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.”

“I mean, it’s 2021, man. I have no idea,” Swinney told Packer and Durham. “It seems like a great thing. It sounds like, I guess it’s 41 teams. That’s a lot of people collaborating together for hopefully the good of college football. So, that to me is a big positive, any time you get a group of people like that, that are communicating and collaborating together on critical factors that impact this game, impact the collegiate experience and so forth. But other than that, it’s just kind of another day in 2021.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!