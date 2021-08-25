Uiagalelei’s quiet confidence has his teammates following his lead

When D.J. Uiagalelei rolled into town last year, he had a very unique presence to him. He had a quiet confidence about him, a confidence that was very noticeable to his teammates.

That confidence spilled over into the season, especially when he was forced into action following Trevor Lawrence’s positive test for COVID-19, just two days prior to the Boston College game. Uiagalelei shined in leading Clemson to its largest comeback ever at Death Valley.

The Tigers trailed by 18 points (28-10) late in the second quarter, but the true freshman never faltered, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 30-of-41 passes with no interceptions. He also ran 30 yards for a touchdown in a 34-28 victory.

The next week at No. 4 Notre Dame, with all of America watching, he threw for more yards (439) than any player ever has against the Irish. He completed 29-of-44 passes, while throwing two more touchdowns and running for another, as he almost pulled off another come-from-behind victory.

Uiagalelei is now taking those experiences and is carrying them over to this season where he is expected to be the leader of a Clemson team that is looking for its seventh straight ACC Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff.

“Now, obviously, he has very quiet demeanor, but he has become more of a vocal guy in the huddle,” guard/center Matt Bockhorst said. “He knows he is kind of the guy everyone looks towards to really run the show at the end of the day. So, he has done a great job, and I know he is getting better and better with his decision making, getting the ball out quick and all of that stuff. So, I know D.J. has had a really good camp.”

Bockhorst does not want anyone to have the wrong idea. The senior offensive lineman says Uiagalelei’s assertiveness this year is not forced by any means.

“You never want to be fabricated as a leader or be someone that you are not. I totally get that,” Bockhorst said. “Some guys, just by nature, are not vocal. But I think with him, it is kind of him interjecting in his own way and kind of giving those little notes of encouragement and kind of giving those little tips and keys before we go out to run on the field.

“I do not mean he has become a rah-rah guy. I don’t mean that when I say he has become more vocal. But more so, just being confident in himself and his command of the offense and his command of the guys who are around him. So, that is kind of more what I mean with his vocal leadership and his development.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!