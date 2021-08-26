Foster hoping to show NFL scouts that he can 'do it'

After stepping away from the game of football, Justin Foster didn’t know what his future entailed.

Foster was unable to perform everyday activities following complications related to asthma and COVID-19.

His dream of reaching the NFL would have to be put on hold. He had to get past his asthma attacks before he could even think about stepping back on a football field again.

After a long, frustrating road back from recovery, he’s back.

Now, those thoughts about a future in the game can persist.

“I’ve played all my life. That’s the goal, in the end, to make it to the league” Foster told reporters during Tuesday evening’s media availability. “If I get the opportunity, I will take it. That’s kind of how I look at it. I’m just gonna bust my tail every day and if the opportunity presents itself, I’ll take it and do the best I can.”

With that being said, what is Foster hoping that he can show NFL scouts, now that he’s back in the fold?

“I’d just like to show that I can do it,” he said. “I guess there’s been a lot of questions if he can actually come back and if he can do it if he can work through it with all my medical stuff. Just show them that I’m back and I’m gonna be better than I was.”

With that goal now in reach, Foster finds himself having a newfound appreciation for the game he loves.

Prior to missing the entirety of the 2020 season, Foster recorded 66 career tackles (17.5 for loss) and seven sacks over 39 career games with 13 starts dating from 2017-19. In his first season as a starter, which came back in 2019, he earned an honorable mention All-ACC selection, in addition to garnering All-ACC Academic honors.

Now that he’s feeling like himself again, Foster is hoping to put up those types of accolades to catch the attention of those at the next level.

