National analysts one-sided on their picks for Clemson vs. UGA

A trio of national analysts recently made their picks for the top-five matchup between third-ranked Clemson and No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 4.

CBS Sports college football analysts Kevin Carter, Aaron Murray and Brian (B.J.) Jones were one-sided on their picks, with all three predicting the Bulldogs to beat the Tigers.

Here is what each of them had to say about the highly anticipated showdown in Charlotte:

Kevin Carter: “This is a tough one. I like D.J. Uiagalelei in this one, but I think the better team up front on both sides of the ball is Georgia. Up front, (defensive lineman) Jordan Davis … I mean, they’ve got some horses up front. That defense will be sound, and I like what they’re doing on offense. I think Zamir White is going to be another great running back in a long line of good running backs, and J.T. Daniels is going to sling it. So, Georgia.”

Aaron Murray: “I’m going with Georgia. J.T. Daniels, this is the first time in his career that he’s a starting quarterback from day one. He had to battle at USC, he had to battle when he got to Georgia, battle an injury. He’s been the leader in spring, summer, fall camp. He’s the guy they can rally around offensively. Hopefully they open it up a little bit with (offensive coordinator) Todd Monken. But defensively, they’re going to be great. They’re going to be able to run the football. Little worried about the receivers, but you’ve got a quarterback finally in Athens.”

Brian Jones: “There is some compunction on my part when it comes to this pick. I keep vacillating. It’s a difficult one. … I’m going to go with Georgia. I just love Jordan Davis in the middle of that defense. He’s that concrete furniture, immovable.”

