Swinney provides injury updates

Football

By August 26, 2021 6:41 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided several injury updates following the Tigers’ practice on Thursday.

Swinney said redshirt sophomore quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, who suffered a torn Achilles in April’s spring game, was fully cleared Monday and is available for the Georgia game.

“He’s available,” Swinney said. “He’s ready to go. Practiced every day. So, excited about having him back. It’s unbelievable. It’s amazing. It’s one of those miracles.”

Swinney also said junior wide receiver Joseph Ngata, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, is back and has been practicing all week.

“He’s looked great,” Swinney said. “He’s had a great week. So, trying to nurse that hamstring a little bit, and he’s had a great week.”

Swinney said there is no timetable for the return of redshirt sophomore wide receiver Brannon Spector, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

“He’s getting better,” Swinney said. “That’s encouraging.”

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, meanwhile, will be back “sooner than later” according to Swinney after having a knee scope.

“He’s working his way back pretty quick,” Swinney said. “Hate he missed a lot of camp, but he’s got a lot of good football ahead of him.”

Swinney also announced that redshirt freshman offensive lineman John Williams is out for the season after saying recently that he was dealing with a longer-term injury.

“We went ahead and did the surgery on him,” Swinney said. “Initially, we thought we might could get through the season, but the best thing was to go ahead and do the surgery. So, he’ll be back and ready for spring ball. I hate that for him.”

