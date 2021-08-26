Young QB continues to shine

Matt Bockhorst is not sure where Will Taylor will end up playing in the future at Clemson, but the Tigers’ veteran offensive lineman knows wherever Taylor plays he is going to be a star.

“I think about a guy like Will Taylor, you know he is a winner,” Bockhorst said. “I don’t know what position he is going to end up at, but that dude, he is a winner. That is all you can say.”

Taylor is currently working as Clemson’s third-team quarterback. However, the freshman has received raved reviews from his teammates and coaches. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has spoken highly of him, and head coach Dabo Swinney compared him to Boston College and Heisman Trophy great Doug Flutie.

“He’s electric, makes all these throws from crazy angles and you wonder how did he even see that guy? But he sees them all and gets the ball off,” Swinney said. “I’m sure that’s what people said about Doug Flutie back in the day. He’s a special dude, has ice water in his veins and we got us a good one right there.”

Taylor was a winner at Dutch Fork High School in Columbia, South Carolina. He led the Silver Foxes to a fifth straight state championship last fall. He also excelled on the baseball diamond as a centerfielder and won another state championship. He also won a wrestling state championship early in his high school career.

On the football field, he threw for 2,237 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2020, while rushing for 448 yards and 11 more scores. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry.

“His ability to make plays when the play breaks down is incredible,” Bockhorst said. “Sometimes, you see that a lot with guys in high school, but then when they get to the college level, they can’t do it as much because they are going against better players. But he is shifty and nimble. Man, that kid is quick. So, I am excited to see where that kid ends up because he is a ballplayer. He is a winner.”

