Clemson Football wins Herbie Award

By Staff Reports | August 27, 2021 11:12 am ET

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave Clemson Football some love on Thursday.

During his annual preseason awards show, The Herbies, Herbstreit honored Clemson Football with the Herbie for best stadium entrance.

Clemson has been rubbing Howard’s Rock and running down the hill before every home game since 1973, a tradition which of course is called the “Most exciting 25 Seconds in College Football.”

It’s hard to top Howard’s Rock ‼@ClemsonFB wins the Herbie for best stadium entrance. pic.twitter.com/pijYWOPBbT — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 27, 2021

