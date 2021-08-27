Clemson Football wins Herbie Award

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave Clemson Football some love on Thursday.

During his annual preseason awards show, The Herbies, Herbstreit honored Clemson Football with the Herbie for best stadium entrance.

Clemson has been rubbing Howard’s Rock and running down the hill before every home game since 1973, a tradition which of course is called the “Most exciting 25 Seconds in College Football.”

