Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023

Justin Leguernic, a left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Friday afternoon.

“I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University,” Leguernic wrote in a Twitter post. Thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity.”

Leguernic, a right-handed batter and left-handed thrower attends Half Hollow Hills West High School in Dix, NY.

You can check out some clips of Leguernic below:

Light bullpen before BCS Fort Meyers @coachgibby3514 pic.twitter.com/Kk7WrKs7kI — justin leguernic (@JustinLeg23) July 2, 2021

Double down the line pic.twitter.com/ow8EIK00cB — justin leguernic (@JustinLeg23) June 29, 2021

I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University. Thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity. @MonteLeeCU @SEE_Clemson @BradleyLeCroy @ClemsonBaseball #GoTiger pic.twitter.com/3IRG43RmE4 — justin leguernic (@JustinLeg23) August 27, 2021

