Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

Clemson picks up new commitment

By August 27, 2021 4:48 pm

By |

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023

Justin Leguernic, a left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Friday afternoon.

“I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University,” Leguernic wrote in a Twitter post. Thank you to the Clemson coaching staff for giving me this great opportunity.”

Leguernic, a right-handed batter and left-handed thrower attends Half Hollow Hills West High School in Dix, NY.

You can check out some clips of Leguernic below:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Baseball, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit honored Clemson linebacker James Skalski during his annual preseason awards show, The Herbies, on Thursday night. Herbstreit gave the super senior Skalski (…)

8hr

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave Clemson Football some love on Thursday. During his annual preseason awards show, The Herbies, Herbstreit honored Clemson Football with the Herbie for best (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home