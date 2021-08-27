How close does Herbstreit think UNC is to competing with Clemson in ACC?

Clemson has already won a record six straight ACC titles and hopes to make it seven conference championships in a row this season.

But which team, if any, could threaten to end the Tigers’ streak of consecutive conference crowns?

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said during his annual preseason awards show, The Herbies, on Thursday that he believes North Carolina is very close to giving Clemson a run for its money in the ACC but still give the Tigers the edge over the Tar Heels to win the conference yet again.

“Coming with predictions on the ACC, I’m so close.” Herbstreit said. “It’s a coin flip for me. I think North Carolina is that close to competing with Clemson because of the job that Mack Brown has done with the recruiting. I still give Clemson the nod over North Carolina. They lose a lot. It’s not just losing Trevor Lawrence. To me, it’s losing Travis Etienne. Losing Etienne could be a significant blow. So, we’ll see. I still give Clemson the edge.

“So, I’ve got Clemson over North Carolina, and I really could go either way on that one.”

