Intel from Clemson's Beanie Bowl

Clemson held its dress rehearsal for next Saturday’s season opener against Georgia with the annual Beanie Bowl at Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon. The event was closed to the public other than students, who were invited to watch by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Here’s some intel from the event, which featured full pads and limited contact, from some eyes and ears in attendance:

The first group to run out at the skill positions on offense featured the following players: quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, running back Kobe Pace, tight end Braden Galloway, boundary wide receiver Justyn Ross, field wide receiver Frank Ladson and E.J. Williams in the slot.

On the offensive line, the Tigers featured left tackle Jordan McFadden, left guard Marcus Tate, center Matt Bockhorst, right guard Will Putnam and right tackle Walker Parks with the first group.

There were several other looks in the first series for the first group of wide receivers on offense, including Ajou Ajou at boundary receiver, Joseph Ngata at field and boundary, Ladson at boundary and Ross at field.

The second running back was Will Shipley, who got a lot of carries over the course of the day and showcased his speed and quickness. All of the running backs got work in the scrimmage except for senior Lyn-J Dixon, but Dixon was dressed out.

Mason Trotter ran out second at center as Bockhorst slid over to guard. Hunter Rayburn worked in limited action at center.

Uiagalelei hurled a long touchdown pass to Ross down the sideline for a touchdown on the first series.

Uiagalelei also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Ajou.

Beaux Collins showcased his return to good health with plenty of reps at slot receiver.

The first group on the defensive line featured defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and defensive end Myles Murphy.

The linebacker unit ran out James Skalski at middle linebacker with Baylon Spector at weak side linebacker and Trenton Simpson at strong side backer.

In the secondary, Mario Goodrich and Sheridan Jones played corner with Andrew Mukuba and Landen Zanders at safety.

Super senior safety Nolan Turner was not dressed but he did not look to be in any discomfort.

The second group on the defensive line featured defensive end K.J. Henry, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, defensive tackle Tre Williams and defensive end Justin Mascoll.

LaVonta Bentley worked at middle linebacker with Jake Venables working at middle and weak-side backer.

Malcom Greene played a lot of nickelback.

Mukuba intercepted reserve quarterback Billy Wiles at one point with plenty of room to run before the play was blown dead.

Tyler Davis also had an interception of Wiles with room to run on a deflection by Ohorhoro.

Tyler Venables had perhaps the most impressive play of the scrimmage with a one-handed interception.

Shipley was back deep on kickoff return with Kobe Pace and Darien Rencher in front of him.

Will Taylor returned most of the punts during the scrimmage.

The usual special-teams suspects started with B.T. Potter at kicker, Will Swinney at holder and Will Spiers at punter.

