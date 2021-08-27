Nation's top safety: Clemson 'cares for each player like they're family'

The nation’s top safety in the 2023 class has come away with a significant impression of Clemson.

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star Caleb Downs recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding the latest on his current recruitment and where Clemson currently stands.

Downs (6-0, 185) is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country and the No. 8 overall prospect regardless of position in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

“They care for each player like they’re family,” Downs told TCI. “Everything you do, they want you to excel. They want to be there to help you with your ups and downs. It’s just a family there.

Downs came down to Clemson at the end of the summer and he’ll be going to the Georgia game come Sept. 4, just to see how the feel is, he said.

What has Downs been hearing from Clemson’s staff as of late?

“All good things,” he added. Both sides. Both ways.”

Downs has carved out relationships with several members of the Tigers’ coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Brent Venables, safeties coach Mickey Conn, defensive analyst DeAndre McDaniel, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and last, but certainly not least, Dabo Swinney.

Clemson has put the full-court press on his recruitment.

“It’s very good,” Downs said regarding his relationship with Clemson’s staff. “Coach Conn and Coach Venables, I talk to them a lot, especially in-person when I come down there. They’re very friendly. Good to know them. Good to met them. They’re both great men and there’s much to learn from each of them.”

Downs has spent some time on Clemson’s campus and has had an opportunity to take in everything that the program has to offer.

“It’s a beautiful campus,” he said. “It’s a beautiful place to be. The facilities are top-notch. Not many schools can compete with that. They have a really good family feel there. You just feel at home.”

What’s the overall message that Clemson’s trying to get across in his recruitment?

“How easy I would fit in their defense with how versatile I am,” Downs added.

Downs is a self-described excellent athlete, who is very instinctual and can read plays very easily. He trusts in his film study and his athleticism. If he sees a play, he’ll go for it.

For Mill Creek, Downs plays more of a defensive back role and he’s also utilized as an offensive weapon. While his interchangeability will certainly pay dividends at the next level, according to Downs, Clemson is primarily looking for him to be a safety at the next level.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Downs is taking a patient approach. Right now, he wants to focus on his junior season. He also made it a point to say that he doesn’t want to rush into a decision right now and wants to let his recruitment continue to play out.

Downs still has some time before he needs to sit down and make a decision, but he’s already outlined some factors that are going to be important to him.

“A place that can develop me to be the best player that I can be on and off the field,” he said. “Someone that can develop me in the classroom, especially so I can get my degree as fast as possible. Somewhere with networking.”

In addition to Clemson, Downs mentions Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame and USC as schools that have been standing out for him thus far.

The plan for him is to see an Alabama game, take a gameday visit for Notre Dame’s Oct. 30 matchup against UNC, go to Ohio State in September and, obviously, Georgia is the in-state school.

