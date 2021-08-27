Podcast: Can Uiagalelei break Watson's single-season records?

Levon Kirkland and myself take a look at Clemson and the ACC, and give our bold predictions for the Tigers and the rest of the conference for the 2021 season.

Which Tigers will have the most catches, yards and touchdowns, and is D.J. Uiagalelei the guy who can break Deshaun Watson’s single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns?

Stephanie Otey, host for The Action Network, joins us to talk about the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 Alliance. As someone who has covered the Big Ten, she also breaks down Ohio State, the College Football Playoff and who she thinks will win the national championship.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.