Elite Georgia prospect impressed with Clemson's relentless recruiting approach

Clemson continues to pursue this Class of 2022 four-star prospect.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School’s Chauncey Wiggins recently broke down the latest of his recruitment with The Clemson Insider. He’s been impressed with the Tigers’ relentless recruiting approach.

Wiggins (6-9, 200) ranks as the No. 25 power forward in the country and No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

Wiggins is a self-described versatile playmaker, who thrives playing along the wing. He told TCI that’s where Clemson would play him, should he choose to commit to the Tigers, who he recently included in his top-5 schools.

The Grayson product can make plays with the ball in his hands and create scoring opportunities for himself.

Defensively, he’s got the length to get hands in passing lanes and be a disruptive force on the opposing end.

Clemson has been recruiting Wiggins since 15U.

According to Wiggins, the Tigers have communicated with him that he’ll either play behind somebody or have the potential to possibly play as soon as he gets there. As mentioned before, that would either be at the 3 or 4.

Wiggins was on Clemson’s campus back on June 22 for an unofficial visit.

“I like how hard they recruit me,” Wiggins said. “I like the area that Clemson’s in. I like the facilities. Also, like the coaches too.”

Wiggins talks with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and assistants Dick Bender and Antonio Reynolds-Dean on a near-daily basis. He said he speaks with one of them, whether it be a call or text, almost every day or every other day.

“I would say that Clemson is a very, very nice spot,” he added. “Ian [Schieffelin], I played with him last year. He talked about Clemson highly. I just love how they’ve been recruiting me since 15U and haven’t stopped.”

What did Schieffelin tell his former high school teammate about Clemson?

“He said that Coach Brownell pushes him to his limits every day,” Wiggins said. “The assistant are very helpful. Then, what I was really surprised about was the strength coach. [Ian] came in at like 240-something and now he’s down to 225. And it’s just muscle, it’s no fat too.”

Wiggins had similar things to say about the sophomore center/forward P.J. Hall, who he heard lost between 15-20% of his body fat and put muscle on.

Standing at around 200 pounds, Wiggins says he’s very big on that. He’s trying to be around 210 before he leaves for college.

Back on Aug. 20, Wiggins dropped the aforementioned top-5 list. He’s now down to Clemson, Maryland, Georgia, NC State and USF.

“Once I visit the five schools, I’m going to break it down and probably commit after,” he said. “Either in October or November.”

Wiggins is planning to make it back to Tiger Town for one last final visit before his commitment from Sept. 10-12.

What are going to the be most important factors that Wiggins is looking for in a school at the next level?

“How the head coach coaches and how are the assistants developing and how does that school develop,” Wiggins said. “Who am I going to be playing with?”

