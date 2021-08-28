Hopkins ranked as top-10 NFL player for second straight year

For the second year in a row, former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is ranked among the top 10 players in the NFL by his peers.

The Arizona Cardinals star came in at No. 8 in this year’s NFL Network “Top 100” list, which is voted on by the players. The Top 10 of the NFL Top 100 was released Saturday.

Hopkins was also ranked No. 8 in the 2020 NFL Top 100. He is the second highest-ranked wide receiver on this year’s list behind Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers (No. 6).

Hopkins set a Cardinals franchise record with 115 receptions in 2020, when he racked up 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

New team. Same ranking at 8️⃣ on the countdown.@AZCardinals WR @DeAndreHopkins once again takes a spot in the Top 10 in the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/BuYbHBiv6I — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 28, 2021

