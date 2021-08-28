One ESPN GameDay Pick for ACC Champ May Shock Some

Football

By August 28, 2021 11:24 am

College football is back and so is ESPN’s College Football GameDay.  This morning the show returned for week zero.

The ESPN GameDay crew gave their picks for who wins the ACC this season and one may be a big surprise to some.

Howard:  “I got Clemson again.  It is not even close.  I got Clemson.”

Pollack:  “Clemson over North Carolina.”

Corso:  “Clemson over North Carolina.”

Herstreit:  “Coin flip for me.  I think it could easily be North Carolina over Clemson but I am going to go Clemson over North Carolina.”

Bear:  “Put me down for North Carolina beating Clemson in the ACC Championship game.”

