Podcast: 'The Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football'

Miller Yoho of the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic stops by and talks to Levon Kirkland and myself to give Clemson fans all the info they need to know about all the events and other things surrounding next week’s game between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte.

Clemson’s Running Down the Hill Tradition won the Herbie Award for College Football’s best entrance, we discuss it and we compare it to other stadium entrances in college football.

We also have an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and we update you on all the latest injury news ahead of the Georgia game.

