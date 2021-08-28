Podcast: 'The Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football'

Podcast: 'The Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football'

Football

Podcast: 'The Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football'

By August 28, 2021 10:48 am

By |

Miller Yoho of the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic stops by and talks to Levon Kirkland and myself to give Clemson fans all the info they need to know about all the events and other things surrounding next week’s game between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte.

Clemson’s Running Down the Hill Tradition won the Herbie Award for College Football’s best entrance, we discuss it and we compare it to other stadium entrances in college football.

We also have an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and we update you on all the latest injury news ahead of the Georgia game.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

15hr

Dabo Swinney said he has spoken with Travis Etienne in the last few days, and the former Clemson running back is doing fine. Etienne, who was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville (…)

16hr

Clemson held its dress rehearsal for next Saturday’s season opener against Georgia with the annual Beanie Bowl at Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon. The event was closed to the public other than (…)

19hr

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023 Justin Leguernic, a left-handed pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home