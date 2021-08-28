Report: One team emerges as frontrunner for Watson trade

Trade rumors are swirling around former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to a report from Yahoo senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson, one team has emerged as the favorite for a Watson trade.

Robinson reported Saturday that per his sources, the Miami Dolphins are the frontrunner in trade talks with the Texans for Watson, with Houston looking for three first-round picks and a pair of second-round picks in return.

Robinson also reports that teams “have angled for pick protections in any trade, to mitigate a potential NFL suspension or criminal prosecution” of Watson, in the event he misses time due to the 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct or the 10 criminal complaints.

