Smart says Bulldogs ‘fired up and ready to play’ as they prepare for Clemson

The season-opening showdown against Clemson in Charlotte has added extra pep to Georgia’s preseason preparation.

UGA head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN’s College GameDay show on Saturday morning via FaceTime and was asked what type of impact the top-five matchup between the fifth-ranked Bulldogs and No. 3 Tigers has had on Smart’s team in practice ahead of the Sept. 4 game.

“It ramps it up,” Smart said. “When you’re playing a team like Clemson and a program like Clemson, all your guys, they come fired up and ready to play. We’ve started on them the last couple days, and you can see the energy starting to increase.”

Smart was also asked about the differences he sees in his team’s offense entering the 2021 season, with junior quarterback J.T. Daniels running the show with a year already under his belt in offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system.

“I think everybody’s a lot more comfortable with a guy at the helm understanding what to do in Coach Monken’s offense,” Smart said. “In terms of repetition, there’s been a lot more. Just spring practice alone, we were able to get a lot more work. But getting quality depth and more guys that can play winning football, that’s kind of been the objective of camp, and we’ve been able to do that.”

