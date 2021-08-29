4-star LB, brother of current Tiger heavily considering Clemson

The brother of a current Tiger is heavily considering Clemson.

Philadelphia (PA.) St. Joseph’s Prep four-star linebacker Josiah Trotter recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his current recruitment and what he’s been hearing from Clemson lately.

He maintained that while the Tigers are obviously a part of his top-4, they definitely remain high on his list.

Trotter talked to Brent Venables about a month ago. Since he has to be the one who contacts Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach until Sept. 1, it’s been difficult to maintain constant contact as they both prepared for the season.

Trotter estimated that come that time, he certainly expects to hear from Venables a lot more.

“The relationship with the coaching staff is great,” Trotter told TCI. “I really like the whole coaching staff and what they preach over there. My relationship with Coach Venables, Coach Reed, I just love the whole coaching staff and what they have going on over there.”

Clemson had been recruiting Trotter for quite some time before officially offering him a scholarship back on June 1. Trotter soon made his way down for the Dabo Swinney Camp and an unofficial visit to Clemson’s campus, prior to releasing his top-4 list last month.

Trotter is now down Clemson, South Carolina, Penn State and Ohio State. What was it about Clemson that made Trotter want to include the Tigers among his final schools?

“What they do with their players and helping them for the future, not just from a football aspect, but just bringing them forward for when they’re out of college and they’re preparing them for life as well,” he said. “Also, preaching the word of God and everything like that.”

Additionally, Trotter mentioned how Venables builds a close relationship with his players as another factor.

And, he would know.

Trotter’s older brother, Jeremiah, is a freshman linebacker on Clemson’s football team and a former top recruit himself.

“I know he’s been saying how it’s been fun over there, he’s really enjoying his time,” Trotter said. “I haven’t really heard anything bad about (Clemson) at all. He’s just having a good time with it.

The Trotter brothers have a pretty close relationship and while Josiah would love to play with Jeremiah in college, he doesn’t think that’ll play much into how he makes his decision.

Josiah really believes that Venables and Dabo Swinney want him there, and it’s not just because of his brother.

Trotter is planning on making it back down to The Valley for a game this season. He’ll be able to take in a game-day visit, while also getting the chance to see his older brother make his mark on the field. He’s also hoping to potentially make a visit after his junior season.

Trotter’s planning on honing back in on his recruitment following the completion of this season. He reiterated that he’s in “no rush” to make a decision anytime soon. Trotter doesn’t have a set date just yet but estimated that a decision will likely become before the start of his senior season.

Speaking of his junior season, Trotter is aiming to be the best linebacker in the country.

Right now, he currently ranks as the nation’s No. 21 linebacker and No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

He constitutes his strengths as stopping the run, his football acumen, his ability in pass coverage and taking on blocks in the run game.

What has Clemson and specifically Venables told Trotter that they like about his game?

“I know he said that he would like to see me at the MIKE, he likes me at the MIKE right now,” Trotter said. “He likes my I.Q., my anticipation within, and just my ability in the run game and the passing game.”

