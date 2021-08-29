ESPN analysts excited to watch these two Tigers in 2021

On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, a couple of ESPN analysts discussed some players that fans should be on the lookout for and need to know as we begin the 2021 college football season.

Tom Luginbill mentioned Clemson freshman running back Will Shipley as one of the players to watch.

“You’ve got to replace Travis Etienne at Clemson, right,” Luginbill said. “Look no further than the true freshman in Will Shipley. Maybe he’s not the starter initially. He’s going to be in the rotation, I think becomes a starter and I also think he could be a difference-maker as a punt and returner, and also every bit of the receiving target that Travis Etienne was during his career.”

Meanwhile, former Texas and NFL linebacker Sam Acho, now working with ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst, singled out Clemson sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Bresee as one of the players he is excited to watch.

“This dude is a baller,” Acho said. “He’s 6-5, he’s 290 and he’s a beast. Like, you should be scared of No. 11 for Clemson. Yes, he was a freshman last year. He’s a sophomore, he’s older, he’s more mature. He’s a beast.”

Bresee, the former No. 1 recruit in the country, burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020 when he became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). The Damascus, Md., native enters 2021 credited with 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety over 12 games (10 starts).

Shipley, a former five-star recruit ranked as the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2021 class, rushed for 4,173 yards and racked up 1,411 receiving yards to go with 80 total touchdowns in his three-year high school career at Weddington High School (Matthews, N.C.).

