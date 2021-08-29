Former Tiger on the move

Football

August 29, 2021

Shaq Lawson has a new home.

The former Clemson Tiger was traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple reports.

Lawson didn’t appear in a single regular-season game for the Texans. He was traded to Houston back in March, coming over from the Miami Dolphins, who signed him a three-year, $30 million deal, the season prior.

In just three preseason games with the Texans organization, Lawson recorded four total tackles.

Last season for the Dolphins, Lawson recorded four sacks and 18 quarterback hits in 14 games.

Originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2016 draft, Lawson will now catch on with his third team in the AFC East division.

Lawson has a chance to make an immediate impact for the Jets, who were in dire need of pass-rushing help, following a season-ending injury to former Auburn University edge rusher, Carl Lawson.

