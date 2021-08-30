Clemson commit dominant in landslide win

IMG Academy pitched a shutout in the team’s 58-0 win Sunday.

While The Academics were able to stifle Bishop Sycamore’s offensive attack, in part due to the presence of a Clemson commit.

IMG Academy has three Clemson commits on the defensive side of the ball, but one, in particular, stood out with his performance Sunday.

Four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell recorded three sacks and eight tackles in his team’s landslide victory, he told The Clemson Insider.

Campbell, who committed to Clemson on June 27, is the nation’s No. 5 ranked edge rusher and No. 29 overall prospect nationally regardless of position, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

His Sunday best certainly helped give one of the nation’s best teams a boost as IMG looks to continue to dominate the high school football landscape.

Great team WIN onto the Next! https://t.co/CzMNMxDuFk — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) August 29, 2021

Clemson commit Jihaad Campbell (11), who was also recruited by Ohio State before committing to the Tigers, gets the third-down sack for IMG Academy. pic.twitter.com/npzbxW5gyl — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 29, 2021

