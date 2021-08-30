Elite OL with Clemson connection has ‘very high’ interest in the Tigers

An elite prospect from the Peach State with a Clemson connection visited Tiger Town this summer and came away impressed by his experience on campus around the football coaching staff and players.

Standout class of 2024 offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. got a taste of Clemson’s family atmosphere when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“What stands out to me at Clemson is their culture,” he told The Clemson Insider, “and they all have that family bond and they know how to take care of their players.”

Flynn attends Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.), the same school that recently produced Clemson true freshman running back Phil Mafah. The two have a tight relationship according to Flynn, who believes his friend will have a lot of success in his first year as a Tiger.

“Me and Phil are really close,” Flynn said, “and I feel like he’s gonna do really well this season.”

Flynn, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound sophomore, received positive feedback from Clemson’s coaches when he worked out at the Swinney Camp.

There is plenty of mutual interest between the Tigers and Flynn. While he doesn’t know exactly where things stand with Clemson this early in the process, he knows he is on the program’s radar and hopes to receive an offer from the Tigers down the road.

“They love the effort, energy I give off,” he said, “and I’m not too for sure where I stand in the recruiting process, I just know that they know me and have interest in me.”

“My interest level for them is very high,” he added, “and it’ll mean a lot to get an offer from them.”

Along with Clemson, Flynn visited Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Miami this summer. He already has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Minnesota.

Flynn is ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports. He was recently named a first-team preseason sophomore All-American by MaxPreps after helping Grayson win the Class 7A state title last year.

“How I would describe myself as an OL … I’m a nasty lineman, good listener, great finisher,” he said. “I shine best when I’m under pressure.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks