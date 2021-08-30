Former Tiger, Gamecock released by NFL team

By Staff Reports | August 30, 2021 11:24 am ET

A former Clemson and South Carolina running back has been released by an NFL team.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday they have released Tavien Feaster.

Feaster was picked up by the Cardinals on April 15. After originally signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April 2020, he was released that August and then signed with the New York Giants shortly after. Feaster also briefly spent time on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

In three years at Clemson from 2016-18, Feaster had 1,330 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries and 23 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown over 41 career games (11 starts).

After transferring to South Carolina in 2019, Feaster rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns on 124 carries.

We have released the following 10 players:



OL Shaq Calhoun

RB Tavien Feaster

WR KeeSean Johnson

OL Michal Menet

DL Cam Murray

CB Picasso Nelson

WR A.J. Richardson

LB Evan Weaver

P Ryan Winslow

LB Bryson Young — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 30, 2021

