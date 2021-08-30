Lawrence: ‘It’s a good feeling’

Trevor Lawrence was super sharp in his final preseason tune-up before the NFL regular season begins in a couple of weeks.

After officially being named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterback this past week, Lawrence went 11-of-12 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Jags’ 34-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Clemson legend and No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft had a passer rating of 154.5 in the contest, close to the perfect passer rating of 158.3.

It was the Jags’ first win of the 2021 preseason following losses to the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 14 and the New Orleans Saints last Monday.

The Jaguars open the regular season at the Houston Texans on Sept. 12.

“It felt great out there, obviously,” Lawrence said to the media following Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. “I think we just executed a lot better than we have the past two games. So, it was just great to see. It’s a good feeling. A lot better feeling coming in the locker room today as opposed to this time last week.

“So, just one step in the right direction. Gotta keep getting better. Now they’re going to count for real. So, putting everything we have into getting ready for Houston. But it builds a lot of confidence going into the season. It’s nice to finish the preseason with a game like that.”

Lawrence made several pretty throws in Sunday’s game, including his 18-yard touchdown pass to former South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper that followed Lawrence’s 38-yard dime of a deep ball to Phillip Dorsett earlier in Jacksonville’s first possession.

On his third and final drive of the game, Lawrence completed all five of his passes for 57 yards, capped off by his 4-yard touchdown pass to Laviska Shenault Jr.

“We were all on the same page, we communicated well, we kept it simple,” Lawrence said. “And then for me, just being accurate, making quick decisions, getting the ball out of my hand and letting our guys make plays – that was the difference.”

Trevor Lawrence with another DIME 👀 The first overall pick puts up his 2nd TD of the half! 📺: #JAXvsDAL on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/ZfE3xwgAAh — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2021

