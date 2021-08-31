ESPN analysts give their biggest questions for Clemson, UGA entering matchup

On ESPN’s College Football Live, a couple of ESPN analysts discussed the biggest questions they have concerning Clemson and Georgia heading into the top-five matchup between the third-ranked Tigers and No. 5 Bulldogs on Saturday in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

Here’s what ESPN analysts Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr. had to say about their biggest questions for Clemson and Georgia entering the Week 1 showdown:

Luginbill: “How will they hold up in the offensive line versus arguably one of the top one, two or three defensive front sevens in all of college football with the University of Georgia? I think as you watched Clemson unfold throughout the year a year ago, you started to realize they weren’t overly talented in the offensive line. I think Dabo’s had 69 players drafted during his tenure. Very few of those, I believe less than five, have actually been in the offensive line. They lose Jackson Carman. Your right tackle that’s slated to start for you is only about 6-foot-2. So, not only do you have to replace a Travis Etienne and his production, Amari Rodgers and his production — you’re getting Justyn Ross back — you’re replacing Trevor Lawrence. Can you hold up on offense up front so that you can give your quarterback time to gel, you can get some semblance of a run game going? I think the offensive line’s going to be the focal point of Clemson’s success or failures in this game.”

Lyles Jr.: “My big question here is was that Georgia offense that we saw the last four games of 2020 what they’re going to look like in 2021, or was that just some sort of a hot streak? Like, JT Daniels came in, and all year we knew that Georgia had weapons. They had the unfortunate optout of Jamie Newman right before the season started. They had Stetson Bennett. They now have JT Daniels, who when he came in threw for over 1,200 yards and completed about 68 percent of his passes, I think threw for 10 touchdowns and had two picks. So, if he’s able to have that kind of production this year, then this could potentially be one of those years where Georgia does live up to their expectations. I would like to see if hey, is that going to be the sort of hot streak that we saw … A lot of fans here in the state of Georgia like to compare the Bulldogs’ pain with the Falcons’ pain, right, where the Falcons got hot in 2016, made the Super Bowl, and I heard that they blew some sort of lead. So, is it going to be that kind of a hot streak, or is this Georgia team actually legit? Because they do have the weapons and it does appear that they have the quarterback now to get that done.”

