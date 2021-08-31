Former Clemson receiver waived by NFL team

A former Clemson football standout was waived by an NFL team on Tuesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have waived former Tiger wide receiver Cornell Powell as part of their roster moves to get to 53 players ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs picked Powell with the No. 181 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Powell had a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior at Clemson in 2020, starting all 12 games while hauling in 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. The Greenville, N.C., native had just 40 career receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns prior to 2020.