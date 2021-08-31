Podcast: Clemson has to set the tempo in the trenches

It is finally game week as No. 3 Clemson gets set to take on No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Today we have an interview with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, as he previews the Tigers’ matchup with the Bulldogs and explains how they have to set the tempo in the trenches.

Longtime Clemson Sports Information Director Tim Bourret stops by for a conversation, too, as we dive into the history of the Clemson-Georgia game and discuss why it is such a big rivalry.

You can listen to today's podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.