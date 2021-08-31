Putnam: Clemson O-line to find out 'what they are made of'

Latest
Tuesday Tiger Talk: Prime Time Showdown
Game week is underway and so are the interviews with the Clemson coaches and players as they prepare for the showdown with Georgia. In this week’s edition of Tuesday Tiger Talk Robert, Davis and Sam (…)
Clemson picks up new 2023 commitment
Clemson added a new verbal commitment Tuesday from a prospect in the 2023 class. Princeton High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) infielder/righthanded pitcher Andrew Edrington has committed to the (…)
ESPN analysts give their biggest questions for Clemson, UGA entering matchup
On ESPN’s College Football Live, a couple of ESPN analysts discussed the biggest questions they have concerning Clemson and Georgia heading into the top-five matchup between the third-ranked Tigers and No. 5 (…)
More confident Simpson working to be more complete linebacker in Year 2
With a deep backfield and multiple starters back on the offensive line, Georgia’s key to consistent success on offense starts with its running game. That’s no secret to Clemson’s defense, including (…)
Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney couldn’t hold back his excitement for the top five showdown with Georgia. Coach Swinney gave the latest on injuries, the challenges Georgia present and much more in his weekly (…)
Ravens waive former Clemson standout
Another former Clemson wide receiver was waived by an NFL team on Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens announced they have waived Deon Cain. NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. (…)
ESPN analyst predicts Uiagalelei to win Heisman Trophy
An ESPN analyst believes Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is the player that will take home the Heisman Trophy this season. Marcus Spears, a former NFL defensive end and current ESPN college football (…)
Former Clemson receiver waived by NFL team
A former Clemson football standout was waived by an NFL team on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have waived former Tiger wide receiver Cornell Powell as part of their roster moves to (…)
ESPN projects two former Tigers as top-100 NFL players for 2021
ESPN this week released its annual ranking of the NFL’s top 100 players, predicting who will be among the league’s best players in 2021. ESPN’s list was created by surveying an ESPN panel of more (…)
National analyst pegs Clemson as his most overrated team
This week, CBS Sports released its 2021 College Football Playoff predictions and expert picks, as well as who their experts believe are the most overrated and underrated teams. CBS Sports college football (…)