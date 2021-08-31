Putnam: Clemson O-line to find out 'what they are made of'

Speaking with reporters on Monday, junior offensive guard Will Putnam expressed an overall level of excitement as Clemson gets set to take on Georgia for its season opener this Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (NC.)

“We’re two very capable teams with a possible playoff match down the road,” Putnam said of Clemson’s marquee matchup against Georgia. “We’re going to know real quick what we’re made of. We’re going to see what our determination is, how good our condition is, and how good we are.”

“Everything is going to be put to the test from the overall game plan to individual nutrition and our daily habits. I think I can speak for everyone else, I mean we are genuinely excited to play against a great opponent coming out of the gate because we’ll know real quick what we’re made of.”

Putnam (6-4, 305) returns as one of the more experienced players on Clemson’s offensive line. He started in every game last season, alongside Jordan McFadden and Matt Bockhorst. Putnam, who will be starting his first game in a “packed” stadium on Saturday expects the most challenging aspect of the Bulldogs defense to be the unique size of their defensive line.

“They are big dudes, and strong, capable men,” he said. “We’ll be going against some guys who are 340-350 pounds. It’s going to be the Oklahoma drill mentality for us and the biggest thing for us is really going to be coming off that ball. We face some of the best guys in the country in practice every day. They might not be as big as some of the guys we’re gonna face but it really just comes down to fundamentals and getting off the ball.”

With that being said, Clemson isn’t backing down from the challenge that lies ahead.

The Tigers are led by D.J. Uiagalelei under center, who according to Putnam, has grown as a vocal leader throughout the duration of fall camp.

Putnam emphasized the vocal leader Uiagalelei has become, as well as his impressive character both on and off the field. When asked how the offense will adjust to make up for the loss of both Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Putnam said the standard of the offense remains the same despite the different players that will take their place.