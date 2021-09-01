Former Clemson RB released by NFL team

A former Clemson star running back was released by an NFL team on Tuesday, when NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released Wayne Gallman, whom the 49ers signed earlier this year to a one-year deal.

Gallman spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants after being selected by the franchise in the 4th round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Last season, Gallman rushed for 682 yards and six touchdowns on 147 carries while filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley. He also caught 21 passes for 114 yards.

In four seasons with the Giants, Gallman totaled 1,444 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 338 attempts, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Gallman left Clemson after three seasons as one of the school’s most decorated and productive running backs in history, producing 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts) from 2014-16. The Loganville, Ga., native added 65 career receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns.

The #49ers initial 53-man roster is here. Details: — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 31, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks