Good news on former Clemson receiver in NFL

Good news on a former Clemson wide receiver who was cut by an NFL team on Tuesday.

Cornell Powell, who was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, is being brought back as a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad according to a report from Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Prior to waiving Powell this week, the Chiefs picked him with the No. 181 overall pick in the fifth round of April’s NFL Draft. He recorded four receptions for 34 yards this preseason.

Powell had a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior at Clemson in 2020, starting all 12 games while hauling in 53 passes for 882 yards and seven touchdowns. The Greenville, N.C., native had just 40 career receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns prior to 2020.

Chiefs are bringing back rookie WR Cornell Powell to the practice squad, according to a source. Powell originally joined the team as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 1, 2021

