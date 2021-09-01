Podcast: 'Everything builds to this for us'

Podcast: 'Everything builds to this for us'

Dabo Swinney on Saturday's game against Georgia

The Clemson-Georgia game is just three days away. Levon Kirkland and myself have interviews with Clemson head coach and Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, as they preview this Saturday’s mega contest in Charlotte.

We also breakdown the comments from Swinney and Venables and discuss what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had to say about the Tigers.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

