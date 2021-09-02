Brannon Spector opens up, details post-COVID challenges

Brannon Spector is dealing with more than just a shoulder ailment.

The redshirt sophomore wide receiver took to social media on Thursday afternoon, opening up about his battle with COVID-19 this spring and the subsequent challenges, including respiratory issues, that he’s faced.

“After getting COVID in the spring, I’ve been facing some respiratory challenges that have kept me from being where I want to be athletically,” Spector wrote in an Instagram post. “Though I hate that I can’t be out there with my teammates this Saturday, I’m working with the trainers and doctors to do everything I can to return later this season. I continue to make daily improvements with my conditioning and will continue to work my hardest to return as soon as possible.

“I’m thankful to the entire Clemson staff, my teammates, friends and family for all their support as I fight my way back onto the field. I look forward to cheering on my team and being the best teammate I can until the time comes when I can fight alongside them on the field again. GO TIGERS 🐅”

Dabo Swinney last addressed Spetcor’s medical status on Aug. 26, indicating that there was no timetable for his return from said shoulder injury.

“He’s getting better,” Swinney said. “That’s encouraging.”

Spector is disappointed that he won’t be able to join his teammates this Saturday for Clemson’s season opener against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Though, Spector is fighting his way back, hoping to be back on the field sooner than later.

